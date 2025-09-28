Trial begins in US against Indian agent over assassinations plot in Pakistan and Nepal

NEW YORK (Dunya News) – A US federal court has begun the trial of Nikhil Gupta, an alleged Indian intelligence operative, accused of orchestrating assassination plots in Pakistan, Nepal, and the United States.

According to court documents, Gupta not only attempted to hire a hitman to carry out targeted killings in these countries, but also allegedly arranged for an arms-laden aircraft to support the operation. The case has raised serious questions about cross-border covert actions allegedly involving Indian intelligence networks.

New charges and shocking details

Gupta now faces additional charges, including money laundering, credit card fraud, narcotics and arms trafficking, and attempted murder in Pakistan or Nepal.

Officials claim that the conspiracy was not limited to New York, but also included plans to assassinate another individual in either Nepal or Pakistan. Prosecutors further allege that Vikash Yadav, a former officer of India’s external intelligence agency RAW (Research and Analysis Wing), promised to supply firearms and clear an arms shipment via airplane from India. This was allegedly done in exchange for help in locating a hitman to kill a Sikh separatist leader in the US.

Encrypted messages reveal plot

In WhatsApp messages dated June 22, 2023, Yadav reportedly offered to provide automatic rifles and pistols, along with clearance for air transport. On June 26, Gupta asked about the "toys" — a code word for weapons. Yadav allegedly replied that the weapons would be delivered only after the assassination was completed.

Prosecutors argue these communications clearly indicate that Yadav’s support was conditional upon the successful murder of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a prominent Sikh figure. The weapons deal, they say, was directly linked to the murder-for-hire plot.

Gupta had saved Yadav’s contact under the alias “Aman” and was instructed to refer to the intended targets using coded language. One message cited multiple targets: one in New York, one in California, and at least one more located in Pakistan or Nepal. Gupta referred to the contracted killers as “soldiers.”

By May 8, 2023, Gupta informed Yadav that the operatives had already reached Nepal and were actively tracking the target. Yadav pressed for immediate action, urging Gupta to increase their payment and instructing him to kill the target if found, warning they might not get a second chance.

Arrest and extradition

Gupta, 53, also known as “Nick,” was arrested in the Czech Republic on June 30, 2023, and extradited to the United States under a bilateral treaty. He arrived in the US on June 14, 2024, and has been formally charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland stated that the extradition demonstrates the US Department of Justice's firm stance against attempts to silence or harm American citizens. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco condemned the plot as a brazen effort to suppress free speech, while FBI Director Christopher Wray reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to protecting constitutional freedoms from foreign interference.

Link to other killings

Gupta's alleged target was Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, an advocate for Khalistan, an independent Sikh homeland. Gupta is accused of working with “CC-1”, a code name for a former RAW officer with military and weapons training, who allegedly oversaw the operation from India.

The murder plan included surveillance, payment, and instructions not to carry out the attack during sensitive diplomatic periods between India and the US. Gupta allegedly sent CC-1 pictures and intelligence on the target.

Gupta also referenced the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, another Sikh separatist leader, who was gunned down outside a temple in British Columbia, Canada, on June 18, 2023. Gupta claimed Nijjar was one of several targets and later received instructions to prioritize Pannun as the main objective.

Legal proceedings and charges

Gupta is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and attempted murder, each carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. The case is being prosecuted in the Southern District of New York and is being investigated jointly by the FBI and DEA.

The US Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs coordinated closely with Czech authorities to secure Gupta’s arrest and extradition. Prosecutors from the National Security Division and the US Attorney’s Office are overseeing the case.