Greek PM warns Israel risks losing friends

UNITED NATIONS (United States) (AFP) – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a key partner of Israel within the European Union, warned Friday that Israel risked losing remaining friends with its destructive war in Gaza.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, the center-right Greek leader said Israel had a right to self-defense after the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas but cannot "justify the death of thousands of children."

"Greece maintains a strategic partnership with Israel, but this does not prevent us from speaking openly and frankly," Mitsotakis said.

"The continuation of this course of action will ultimately harm Israel's own interests, leading to an erosion of international support," he said.

"I tell my Israeli friends they risk alienating all their remaining allies if they persist on a path that is shattering the potential of a two-state solution."

Greece did not join European powers including France and Britain, which in recent days recognized a Palestinian state as they voiced exasperation with Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu -- who in a fiery UN speech earlier Friday accused Western leaders of fanning antisemitism -- flew over Greece as he took a circuitous route to New York in light of an arrest warrant he faces from the International Criminal Court.

Greece has found common interests with Israel due to tensions both have with Turkey, which has expanded influence sharply in Syria since the fall of leader Bashar al-Assad in December.

But Israel also faces wide public criticism in Greece and Mitsotakis's left-wing predecessor Alexis Tsipras has urged recognition of a Palestinian state.

