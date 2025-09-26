Malala Fund commits $100,000 to support children's education in Gaza

LONDON (Dunya News) – The Malala Fund, founded by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, has announced a $100,000 grant to support a humanitarian organisation working in Gaza.

The fund said the financial support is aimed at helping children whose access to education and other critical services has been severely disrupted by the ongoing conflict.

According to the statement, the grant will assist the International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance (INARA) in continuing its services in the region. The Malala Fund highlighted that since 2023 it has been contributing to the provision of essential services for children in Gaza, supporting organisations that work directly with Palestinian communities.

Figures released by the Malala Fund show that it has already donated more than $700,000 to organisations helping Palestinians since 2023. Among the recipients are ANERA, Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, UNRWA, INARA, RAWA, and Kindrill SA. The newly announced $100,000 adds to this wider effort, focusing on ensuring children have access to education and care.

Malala Yousafzai stated that the international community must continue to demand an end to genocide. She called for pressure on Israel to lift the blockade, open borders, and agree to a permanent ceasefire. She emphasised that Palestinian children deserve a better future and the continued support of the global community.