Britain's former PM Blair eyes key role in Gaza under Trump peace plan, FT says

Blair had been proposed to chair a supevisory board called Gaza International Transitional Authority

(Reuters) – Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair seeks a senior role in running postwar Gaza under a peace plan being developed by the Trump administration, the Financial Times said on Thursday, citing people briefed on the proposal.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Blair had been proposed to chair a supevisory board called the “Gaza International Transitional Authority,” the paper added.

Blair was part of a late August meeting Trump presided over to tackle Israel's war in Gaza and post-war plans for the Palestinian territory.

In July, the paper said the Tony Blair Institute participated in a project to develop a post-war Gaza plan.

The think-tank had said none of its talks with different groups on post-war reconstruction of Gaza had included the idea of forcible relocation of people from the area.