UN to vote on Iran as sanctions loom

The UN Security Council will take up the dispute over Iran's nuclear program again Friday.

UNITED NATIONS (United States) (AFP) – The UN Security Council will take up the dispute over Iran's nuclear program again Friday as China and Russia seek to give more time for diplomacy on the eve of new sanctions against Tehran.

European powers, complaining that Iran has not cooperated, have triggered a return of sweeping UN sanctions that are set to go into effect at the end of Saturday.

China and Russia will put forward a draft resolution, seen by AFP, that would give another six months, or until April 18, 2026.

The Europeans have moved to "snap back" sanctions that had been lifted a decade ago after Iran entered an international agreement on its nuclear program negotiated by former US president Barack Obama's administration.

President Donald Trump withdrew in his first term from the deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and imposed sweeping unilateral US sanctions.

The draft resolution, in a reference to the United States, would call on all initial parties to the deal to "immediately resume negotiations."

Several diplomats voiced doubt that Russia and China would secure the votes of the nine out of 15 Security Council members needed for passage.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that Iran could still avoid sanctions but that it only had hours left.

Macron met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and urged him to reverse a series of steps taken by Tehran following an Israeli and US bombing attack in June.

Iran must allow full access to UN nuclear inspectors, immediately resume nuclear negotiations and offer transparency on highly enriched uranium whose whereabouts have been the subject of speculation, Macron said.

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met his British counterpart, Yvette Cooper, to discuss the row.

Araghchi "strongly criticized the position of the three European countries as unjustified, illegal and irresponsible," the Iranian foreign ministry said.

