US funding lapse would halt air traffic controller training, group says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A partial US government shutdown next week would halt air traffic controller hiring and training and cost the US travel sector $1 billion per week, an industry group said on Thursday.

The US Travel Association, which represents airlines, hotels, car rental firms and other travel companies, called on Congress to act swiftly to keep the federal government open, warning of the impacts of the understaffed US air traffic control system.

"The consequences of inaction are immediate and severe," the group said, saying it would worsen staffing shortages of TSA airport security officers and air traffic controllers, "threatening longer airport security lines, flight delays, and cancellations."