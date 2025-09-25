Slovenia imposes travel ban on Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu

The tiny Alpine country has repeatedly called for a ceasefire in Gaza

(Reuters) – Slovenia on Thursday imposed a travel ban on Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a government statement, after last year officially recognising Palestine and in July banning two far-right Israeli cabinet ministers.

"With this action Slovenia confirms its commitment to international law, the universal values of human rights and a principled and consistent foreign policy," Neva Grasic, the Secretary of State at the Foreign Ministry, said according to the government's X account.

EU member Slovenia imposed an arms embargo on Israel in August and introduced a ban on imports of goods produced in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

Grasic said the government acted against Netanyahu because he stands accused by the International Court of Justice of committing war crimes in Gaza.

"The public is aware that proceedings are underway against him for committing war crimes and crimes against humanity," Grasic said.

"With this decision, the government is sending a clear message to the state of Israel that Slovenia expects consistent compliance with the decisions of international courts and international humanitarian law," she added.

The tiny Alpine country along with other European countries has repeatedly called for a ceasefire in Gaza and increased aid deliveries to the enclave.

In July, the government imposed an embargo on exports, imports and transit of arms to and from Israel, two weeks after it declared Israel's national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and finance minister Bezalel Smotrich persona non grata over "genocidal statements" and incitement of violence against Palestinians.

In August, Slovenia introduced a ban on imports of goods produced in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories and approved an additional aid package for Palestinians in Gaza.