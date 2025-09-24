Traffic disrupts as Bangkok works to tackle massive sinkhole

The 50-metre deep sinkhole extended about 900 square metres in front of the hospital

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai authorities rushed to contain a massive sinkhole near a hospital in central Bangkok that disrupted utilities and traffic, officials said on Wednesday.

The 50-metre deep (164 feet) sinkhole extended about 900 square metres in front of the Vajira Hospital, halting traffic.

Footage on social media showed the road slowly sinking as water poured out from a drainage pipe, dragging down electricity poles. The hospital announced that it would not take on patients during the incident.

"Dirt from an underground train construction was sliding in," Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters. "Luckily there are no deaths or injuries."

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said a pipe had burst so water and power lines have also been cut.

"The hospital has no problems, but we are worried about the police station: that's still dangerous and the public has been evacuated," he said.

By noon, authorities said they had halted further ground movement and were monitoring the site closely.