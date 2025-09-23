Italy to recognise Palestine only if Hamas excluded, all hostages freed

ROME (Reuters) – Italy will recognise a Palestinian state only if all Israeli hostages are released and the Hamas fighters group is excluded from any government role, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday.

"I am not against the recognition of Palestine, but we should set ourselves the right priorities," Meloni told reporters, announcing her government would present a motion to parliament on the issue.

Speaking from New York where she is attending the United Nations General Assembly, Meloni also said international pressure should be placed on Hamas rather than Israel, blaming the group for starting the war and blocking its end by refusing to hand over hostages.

Meloni leads a right-wing government that has been one of Israel's strongest allies in the European Union and has refused to follow other G7 nations like Britain, Canada and France in recognising Palestinian statehood this month.