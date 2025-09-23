Mahmoud Abbas insists Hamas will have no role in governance, calls for arms surrender

He spoke via video link after US revoked visas of members of delegation to UNGA

(Web Desk) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has spoken at the two-state solution summit.

He spoke via video link after the US revoked the visas of members of the delegation to the United Nations General Assembly.

"We call for a permanent ceasefire, we must ensure humanitarian access through the United Nations and UNRWA," he said.

"I know that we must guarantee the release of the hostages, all the hostages and prisoners," he added.

Abbas stressed that the state of Palestine is the only entity qualified to assume full responsibility for governance and security in Gaza.

"Hamas will have no role in governance. Hamas and the other factions must hand over their weapons to the Palestinian Authority. What we want is a united state without weapons," he told the UN.

He says that "we want a modern and democratic state based on the rule of law, pluralism, separation of powers, equality, justice and the empowerment of women and youth."

Abbas congratulates countries that have recognised the state of Palestine, and has called on those that have not yet done so to follow suit.

"We ask for your support so that Palestine can become a full member of the United Nations," he said.