Palestinian mission in London upgraded to embassy

LONDON (Web Desk) – In a historic move, the Palestinian mission in London has officially been upgraded to an embassy, and for the first time, the Palestinian flag was raised high over the building.

According to international media, the flag-raising ceremony was held right after the office was granted full embassy status, following the recognition of the State of Palestine by the United Kingdom and several other Western nations.

Speaking at the event, Palestinian Ambassador Husam Zomlot called the day “a milestone in the history of our national struggle.”

He thanked the British government, saying the decision was not only a correction of long-standing injustices but also a renewal of the commitment to freedom, dignity, and basic human rights.

The envoy stressed that London’s bold step carries even more weight at a time when Palestinians in Gaza are enduring heavy bombardment, hunger, and suffering, while those in the West Bank face daily oppression, land grabs, and state-backed violence.

Ambassador Zomlot also highlighted the symbolism of the Palestinian flag: “The black stands for grief, the white for hope, the green for our homeland, and the red for the sacrifices of our people.”

The development came as world leaders gathered at the United Nations headquarters in New York for a high-level meeting hosted by Saudi Arabia and France, where several Western countries are expected to formally recognize the State of Palestine.