West, Russia clash at UN after incidents in NATO air space

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - NATO allies accused Russia at the United Nations on Monday of violating the alliance's air space in Estonia and Poland -- actions that Britain said risked triggering an armed conflict.

Confronting Russia at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said: "Your reckless actions risk direct armed confrontation between NATO and Russia. Our alliance is defensive but be under no illusion we stand ready to defend NATO's skies and NATO's territory."

"If we need to confront planes operating in NATO space without permission then we will do so," she said.

Estonia said on Friday that three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets had entered Estonian airspace without permission and stayed for a total of 12 minutes before they were forced to withdraw in an episode that Western officials said was designed to test NATO's readiness and resolve.

The Security Council convened on Monday to discuss the issue. NATO consultations were due to take place on Tuesday. The incident occurred just over a week after more than 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace, prompting NATO jets to shoot some of them down.

Cooper's comments were echoed by other Western ministers in the Security Council, including EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who suggested the multiple incidents could not be considered an accident.

Ukraine's foreign minister said such actions by Moscow should be met robustly and renewed an offer by Kyiv to integrate its air defenses into those of neighbouring Western countries to counter the Russian front.

"A strong response means that a threat should not be escorted, neither for 12 minutes, nor for one minute. It should be neutralized," said the minister, Andrii Sybiha.

The United States' new envoy to the U.N., Michael Waltz, making his first appearance since taking his post, said Moscow needed to defuse tensions, not exacerbate them.

"I want to take this first opportunity to repeat and to emphasize the United States and our allies will defend every inch of NATO territory," Waltz said.

Russia's deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmytry Polyanskiy, said there was no evidence backing their claims and accused European powers of levying baseless accusations.

"We won't be partaking in this theater of the absurd," he said.

"When you decide that you want to engage in a serious discussion about European security, about the fate of our common continent, about how to make this continent prosperous and secure for everybody, we'll be ready."