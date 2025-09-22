Imam tortured in India on refusal to chant Jai Shri Ram

Imam Mustakeem was targeted for having a beard and wearing a skull cap

(Web Desk) - A local imam from Bulakghari village in the Lodha block of Aligarh district, Uttar Pradesh, was brutally assaulted on Saturday, with the attackers forcing him to chant “Jai Shri Ram.”

According to local reports, Imam Mustakeem was targeted for having a beard and wearing a skull cap.

The victim has alleged that he was targeted for refusing to chant religious slogans.

“For the past few days, some boys had been bothering me,” he said.

“They stopped my bicycle and asked me to say ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ When I refused, they took out sticks and beat me for nearly half an hour to two hours. They wouldn’t let me get up and said, ‘Yahi dafnado’ (Bury him here).”

When asked whether he had previously reported the harassment to the police, he said he decided against it, so that the situation would never escalate.

