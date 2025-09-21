Erdogan says Palestine, US ties and Syria talks on agenda in US trip

It will be the first bilateral visit to the White House by Erdogan since 2019

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he will raise the subject of Israel’s "massacres" in Gaza at the UN General Assembly and voiced hope that wider recognition of Palestine would speed efforts for a two-state solution.

Speaking to reporters before departing for New York, Erdogan said he would discuss cooperation on trade and the defence industry with US President Donald Trump, and that he would also meet Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa during his trip.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he will welcome Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House and expects a resolution to a long-running rift on fighter jets.

It will be the first bilateral visit to the White House by Erdogan since 2019 during Trump's first term, with former president Joe Biden having a tense relationship with the Turkish leader he accused of autocratic behavior.

Trump has shown a fondness for Erdogan despite misgivings from close US ally Israel, which is at odds with Turkiye over Syria and Gaza.

During Trump's first term, the United States booted Turkiye, a NATO ally, out of its flagship F-35 fighter jet program.