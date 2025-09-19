'Worst mayor in world': Trump says he barred London mayor from Windsor state banquet

(Web Desk) – US President Donald Trump said he "didn't want" London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan to attend the state banquet hosted by the King at Windsor Castle.

While speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his return to the US, Trump labelled Sir Sadiq "among the worst mayors in the world". He claimed the mayor had intended to go to the banquet but added, "I asked that he not be there".

According to news sources, Sir Sadiq neither requested nor expected an invitation to the banquet. A source close to the mayor stated that Trump's approach to politics created "fear and division".

This latest exchange is the newest episode in their ongoing clash, which has seen Trump brand the mayor "a stone-cold loser" in 2019, while Sir Sadiq has accused him of encouraging far-right rhetoric.

Trump repeated earlier criticisms of Khan’s leadership of London, calling his record on immigration "a disaster".

He continued, "I think the Mayor of London Khan is among the worst mayors in the world, and we have some bad ones," before adding, "I think he's done a terrible job. Crime in London is through the roof."

Trump said, "I asked that he not be there. He wanted to be there, as I understand, I didn't want him."

In response, a source close to the mayor dismissed Trump’s claims about Khan’s leadership. They said: "Trump's politics is one of fear and division. This includes talking down our great capital city." They added that "London is a global success story - it's open, dynamic and safer than major US cities. Perhaps that's one of the reasons record numbers of Americans are choosing to make London their home."

Their feud dates back to 2015 when Khan, then a Labour politician, denounced Trump’s proposal to ban Muslims from entering the US. In 2016, Trump responded by challenging him to an IQ test.

The US president also criticised Khan’s response to the London Bridge terror attack in 2017.

During Trump’s first state visit in 2019, Khan approved a protest that featured a large inflatable "Trump baby" blimp timed with the visit.

More recently, in July, Trump described Khan as a "nasty person" during a joint press conference with Sir Keir Starmer in Scotland. At that moment, the prime minister interrupted him to remark: "He's a friend of mine, actually."

Trump’s second state visit to the UK — unusual for a non-royal — was marked by pageantry, highlighting the close ties between the two nations.

At the same time, large crowds gathered in Parliament Square to demonstrate against his visit.

In addition, four men were arrested after images of Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto Windsor Castle ahead of the banquet.

