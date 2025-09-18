EU looks to accelerate ban on Russian LNG in 19th package of sanctions, EU official says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission is discussing a proposal to accelerate a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas in its 19th package of sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, an EU official said.

The new push follows a call, opens new tab between European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this week. Trump has demands that Europe act more aggressively in targeting Russia's energy revenues to weaken the country's war economy if he is to ramp up pressure on Moscow himself.

Trump's demands include European nations to halt all Russian oil purchases and that the bloc impose tariffs on China and India, both big buyers of Russian fossil fuels.

The EU is already negotiating, proposals to completely phase out imports of Russian oil and gas by January 1, 2028, with a ban on short-term contracts kicking in from next year.

The package is due to be presented to member states on Friday.