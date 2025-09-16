Israel's offensive also 'threatens lives of Israeli captive soldiers', says Hamas

(Reuters) – Hamas warned on Tuesday that Israel's ongoing ground offensive in Gaza City not only endangers Palestinian lives but also poses a significant threat to the lives of Israeli soldiers held captive.

“The systematic destruction and fascist campaign of extermination that Gaza City is being subjected to also threaten the lives of the Israeli captive soldiers,” the Palestinian group emphasised in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

Hamas also slammed US President Donald Trump for applying a "double standard" in his response to the ongoing offensive, the plight of Israeli prisoners, and the staggering toll of civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip.

“Netanyahu bears full responsibility for the lives of his prisoners in the Gaza Strip. The US administration also bears direct responsibility for the escalation of the brutal war of extermination in the Gaza Strip, through its support and policy of deception,” the statement said.