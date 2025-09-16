Egypt's president says Israel's actions hinder chances of new peace treaties in the region

In remarks aimed at Israel, he told the summit in Doha: "What is happening right now hinders peace"

DOHA (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that Israel's current actions hindered any chances of new peace treaties in the Middle East.

In remarks aimed at Israel, he told the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha: "What is happening right now hinders the future of peace, threatens your security and the security of the peoples in the region and adds obstacles to chances for any new peace agreements and even aborts existing ones."

Egypt is a US ally which signed a peace treaty with Israel at Camp David in 1979.