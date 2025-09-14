Russia fires Zircon hypersonic missile during military drills

"According to objective monitoring data received in real time, target was destroyed by a direct hit"

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia fired the Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic cruise missile at a target in the Barents Sea during the Zapad military exercises, Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday.

"According to objective monitoring data received in real time, the target was destroyed by a direct hit," the ministry said.

The Zircon has a range of 1,000 km (625 miles) and travels at nine times the speed of sound, according to Russia. Military analysts have said its hypersonic speed could mean greatly reduced reaction time for air defences and a capability to attack large, deep and hardened targets.

It is suspected that Russia first used Zircon missile against Kyiv on February 7, 2024.

Oleksandr Ruvin, director of the Kyiv Scientific-Research Institute for Forensic Examinations, said on his Telegram channel that his institute completed a preliminary analysis of missile fragments from a Russian attack on Feb. 7.

He included a video of alleged missile wreckage showing specific markings. "In this case, we see elements that are characteristic of the 3M22 Zircon missile. Parts and fragments of the engine and steering mechanisms have specific markings," he wrote.