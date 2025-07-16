Finnish Arctic Circle hits up to 30 degrees during summer heatwave

Across Finland, temperatures have exceeded 30 C in many areas

ROVANIEMI, Finland (Reuters) – Rovaniemi on the Arctic Circle in northern Finland, is experiencing a heatwave with temperatures of up to 30 degrees Celsius, sending Finns flocking to beaches.

Across Finland, temperatures have exceeded 30 C in many areas and according to the Finnish Meteorological centre, temperatures in Rovaniemi reached 29.2 C on Tuesday.

In the Santa village – home to Santa Claus and his reindeer – the temperature on a thermometer on the actual Arctic Circle showed 30 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.

Although warm temperatures of around 20 degrees are typical in the summer in northern Finland, temperatures around 30 degrees are rare but are becoming more common.

According to a study published in the journal Nature, the summer of 2024 was exceptionally warm in northern Scandinavia and Finland with June-August’s mean temperature surpassing the record set in 1937.