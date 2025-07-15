World's oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh, dies at 114 in road accident

(Web Desk) – Fauja Singh, the legendary British marathon runner widely recognised as the oldest person to complete a marathon, has died at the age of 114 after being struck by a car in Indian Punjab.

The tragic accident occurred in Beas Pind, his birthplace near Jalandhar, where he sustained fatal injuries while attempting to cross the road. Indian media confirmed the incident.

Singh’s death was also confirmed by his London-based running club and charity, Sikhs In The City, which announced that upcoming events in Ilford, East London, will be held in his honor to celebrate his remarkable life and legacy.

Singh, who moved to Ilford in 1992, rose to global fame for setting multiple marathon records in various age categories. Starting his running journey at the age of 89 in the year 2000, he became an enduring symbol of perseverance and vitality, inspiring athletes around the world by completing marathons well past the age of 100.

According to the Olympic Games website, Singh was born on April 1, 1911, during British rule in Punjab. He was the youngest of four children in a farming family and faced early health challenges, including difficulty walking until the age of five due to weak legs.

After the death of his wife, Gian Kaur, he relocated to East London to live with his son. It was in London that his marathon journey began. His first marathon, completed in just under seven hours, broke the previous record for the 90+ age group by nearly an hour.

Singh continued to challenge expectations, running numerous races, including the 2003 Toronto Waterfront Marathon, which he finished in a personal best time of 5 hours and 40 minutes. In 2011, at age 100, he reportedly became the first centenarian to complete a full marathon — again in Toronto. Although Guinness World Records called the feat “inspirational,” it was not officially recognised due to the absence of a birth certificate. Birth records were not maintained in India in 1911, but Singh’s passport listed his birth date as April 1, 1911, and he received a congratulatory letter from Queen Elizabeth II on his 100th birthday.

He was later honored as a torchbearer during the London 2012 Olympics and officially retired from competitive running at the age of 101.

His longtime coach, Harmander Singh, shared the news of his passing in a heartfelt statement:

“Dearest runners, it is with great sadness that we confirm our icon of humanity and powerhouse of positivity, Fauja Singh, has passed away in India at the age of 114. He succumbed to injuries caused by a vehicle accident near his home.

“Sikhs In The City will dedicate all of its events through to the Fauja Singh Birthday Challenge on March 29, 2026, to celebrating his life. We will also intensify our fundraising efforts to build the Fauja Singh Clubhouse on the Ilford training route he loved so dearly.

“In lieu of flowers, we ask supporters to donate to the Clubhouse Appeal to help continue his legacy—encouraging the world to stay fit and remain positive.”