US, Malaysia sign MoU on civil nuclear cooperation, State Department says

Secretary of State Rubio signed MoU with Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan

Thu, 10 Jul 2025 17:50:44 PKT

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan on civil nuclear cooperation, the State Department said in a statement on Thursday.

"The signing of this... marks an important step toward establishing a robust civil nuclear partnership between the United States and Malaysia," the State Department said.

Earlier in the day, Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting in Malaysia.

It was their second in-person meeting, at a time when US President Donald Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the war in Ukraine drags on.

Neither Lavrov nor Rubio made any comments to reporters at the start of the meeting, which lasted about 50 minutes.

Russian drones and missiles bore down on the Ukrainian capital early on Thursday, as escalating Russian attacks have strained Ukrainian air defenses, forcing thousands into bomb shelters overnight.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had launched 18 missiles and around 400 drones in an attack that primarily targeted the capital Kyiv.

There was no comment from Moscow, which the previous night launched a record 728 drones at its smaller neighbor.