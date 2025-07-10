At least 50 killed in Gaza as EU says Israel will expand humanitarian access to enclave

Israel will increase humanitarian access to Gaza under a new deal with the European Union

(AFP) – The EU on Thursday struck a deal with Israel to increase aid access to Gaza that should see more food trucks entering and the opening of additional crossing points, the bloc's top diplomat said.

"Today, we reached an agreement with Israel to expand humanitarian access to Gaza," European Union foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas wrote on X.

"This deal means more crossings open, aid and food trucks entering Gaza, repair of vital infrastructure and protection of aid workers. We count on Israel to implement every measure agreed," Kallas added.

Gaza's two million residents are facing dire humanitarian conditions as Israel has severely limited aid during its devastating war with Hamas.

In a statement Kallas said that the measures agreed by Israel "are or will be implemented in the coming days, with the common understanding that aid at scale must be delivered directly to the population".

She said the steps included a "substantial increase of daily trucks for food and non- food items" going into Gaza, the opening of several more crossing points in both the northern and southern areas, and the reopening of routes from Jordan and Egypt.

"The EU stands ready to co-ordinate with all relevant humanitarian stakeholders, UN agencies and NGOs on the ground, to ensure swift implementation of those urgent steps," the statement said.

The move comes as Gaza's civil defence agency said at least 52 people, including eight children, were killed by Israeli forces in the Palestinian territory battered by more than 21 months of war.

Civil defence official Mohammad al-Mughair told AFP that 52 people were killed across the territory, including 17 in a strike in front of a medical point in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military and AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details due to media restrictions in Gaza.

Mughair said eight children and two women were among the dead following the strike in Deir el-Balah, adding Israeli aircraft targeted "a gathering of citizens in front of a medical point".

The killings come as Israel and Hamas continue to haggle over the details of a US-backed ceasefire deal to halt the war.

The EU has been weighing taking measures against Israel after finding it in breach of a co-operation deal between the two sides because of its actions in Gaza.

The war in Gaza began after Hamas fighters attacked Israeli border communities on October 7, 2023, leading to the deaths of 1,219 people, most of them civilians.

Israel's retaliatory strikes have killed at least 57,680 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

The United Nations deems the figures reliable.