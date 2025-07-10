Former Afghan general exposes India-Taliban nexus against Pakistan

Afghan Taliban using Indian funds to aid terrorist groups operating against Pakistan

Published On: Thu, 10 Jul 2025 10:46:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A former top Afghan military official has revealed that the Afghan Taliban are receiving financial support from India to back terrorist activities inside Pakistan.

The statement has shed new light on a growing nexus between India and the Taliban, following recent reports of similar patterns involving Israel.

According to sources, Lieutenant General (retd) Sami Sadat, former Director of Military Intelligence and Commander of Special Operations Forces in the Afghan Army, stated that the Afghan Taliban are financially supported by India and are using these resources to aid terrorist groups operating against Pakistan.

He revealed that the Afghan Taliban maintained close ties with India and actively supported anti-Pakistan elements.

He further disclosed that the Indian funds are being channeled to banned groups such as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), referred to as "Khawarij insurgents," as well as Baloch separatist organizations.

He emphasized that the Taliban are financing those groups that are directly involved in carrying out terrorist attacks within Pakistan.

This revelation supports an earlier statement by Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who accused the Afghan Taliban of collaborating with India in destabilising activities against Pakistan.

The former Afghan general’s remarks reinforce Pakistan’s long-standing position that terrorism in the region is being fueled by a nexus between the Afghan Taliban and India.

