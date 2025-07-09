Indian Air Force jet crashes, pilot and a civilian die

The cause of the crash of Jaguar plane is yet to be ascertained

(Web Desk) – An Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter crashed in Churu district of Rajasthan on Wednesday afternoon, news agency ANI reported.

The cause of the crash of Jaguar plane is yet to be ascertained. The IAF has not yet released an official statement.

Visuals from the crash site showed thick smoke rising from the debris as local authorities rushed to the scene.

According to initial reports, two bodies were recovered from the crash site. One of them is believed to be that of the pilot.

The identification process is being carried out by the IAF and local administration. It is unclear whether he was a civilian or the aircraft’s crew.

The Jaguar is a deep penetration strike aircraft used by the IAF for ground attack and reconnaissance missions.