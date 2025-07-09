In-focus

Ten dead after bridge collapses in India's Gujarat, NDTV reports

Ten dead after bridge collapses in India's Gujarat, NDTV reports

World

Ten people have died after the collapse of a bridge in India's western state of Gujarat

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

(Reuters) – Ten people have died after the collapse of a bridge in India's western state of Gujarat, broadcaster NDTV reported on Wednesday.

Vehicles fell into the Mahisagar river following collapse of a portion of a bridge in the morning in state’s Vadodara district. A rescue operation was launched soon after the incident took place, a senior official Anil Dhameliya told reporters.

He said nine bodies have so far been recovered. Five people were injured in the incident, he added.

Dhameliya said rescue operations are underway.

Related Topics
International
India



Related News