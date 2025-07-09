Ten dead after bridge collapses in India's Gujarat, NDTV reports

World World Ten dead after bridge collapses in India's Gujarat, NDTV reports

Ten people have died after the collapse of a bridge in India's western state of Gujarat

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 09 Jul 2025 14:25:00 PKT

(Reuters) – Ten people have died after the collapse of a bridge in India's western state of Gujarat, broadcaster NDTV reported on Wednesday.

Vehicles fell into the Mahisagar river following collapse of a portion of a bridge in the morning in state’s Vadodara district. A rescue operation was launched soon after the incident took place, a senior official Anil Dhameliya told reporters.

He said nine bodies have so far been recovered. Five people were injured in the incident, he added.

Dhameliya said rescue operations are underway.