Six Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow downed, mayor says

Mayor made no mention of damage or casualties

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian air defence units downed six Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow on Sunday, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Sobyanin, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said specialists were examining fragments of the drones near the Russian capital. He made no mention of damage or casualties.

The governor of Leningrad region outside Russia's second largest city, St Petersburg, said two drones had been downed, with no damage or casualties noted.

Rosaviatsiya, Russia's civil aviation authority, reported temporary airport closures in the two cities and other regional centres and said dozens of flights had been delayed.

Russia's Defence Ministry had earlier reported that 39 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed over a 5-1/2 hour period into the afternoon, mostly in central Russia or near the Ukrainian border.

The ministry said its air defence units had downed 120 Ukrainian drones overnight, mostly in regions bordering Ukraine.