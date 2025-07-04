Hamas discusses ceasefire proposal with Palestinian groups

Hamas said it will submit its response to mediators once the talks conclude

(Reuters) – Hamas said early on Friday that it is discussing a US-backed Gaza ceasefire proposal with other Palestinian groups, and it will submit its response to mediators once the talks conclude.

Meanwhile, Israel has intensified its military campaign in Gaza just ahead of expected ceasefire negotiations, unleashing one of the most severe bombardments in months. Warships and artillery targeted the already devastated Palestinian enclave in what has become one of the deadliest assaults in recent memory.

According to medics and local officials, roughly 90 people were killed overnight and into Thursday, with many of the victims being women and children. They reported that even more lives were lost on Tuesday night and Wednesday. Among the casualties was Marwan al-Sultan, a cardiologist and director of the Indonesian hospital in northern Gaza, who was killed in an airstrike along with his wife and five children.

Officials estimate that around 300 people may have died this week, with thousands more wounded.

US-BACKED 60-DAY GAZA CEASEFIRE

The US-backed proposal for a 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas envisages a phased release of hostages, Israeli troop withdrawals from parts of Gaza and discussions on ending the conflict, an official familiar with the negotiations said on Thursday.

The plan is subject to approval by both parties involved in the conflict. US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators have been working to secure agreement. Here are the details as outlined by the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity:

HOSTAGES AND PALESTINIAN PRISONERS

Ten hostages will be returned along with the bodies of 18 others held hostage, according to the following schedule:

- Day 1: 8 hostages

- Day 7: 5 bodies

- Day 30: 5 bodies

- Day 50: 2 hostages

- Day 60: 8 bodies

The swaps will take place without any ceremonies or parades.

On Day 10, Hamas will provide information and evidence that confirm which remaining prisoners are alive or dead, plus medical reports. Israel will provide full information about Palestinian prisoners from Gaza detained since October 7, 2023.

Hamas will release hostages in exchange for Israel releasing detained Palestinians.

Israel says that of 50 hostages held by Hamas and its allies, about 20 are believed to be alive.

AID TO PALESTINIANS

In accordance with a January 19 agreement, aid will immediately enter Gaza in sufficient amounts with the involvement of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

ISRAELI WITHDRAWALS

On Day One, after the eight hostages are released, the Israeli army will withdraw from parts of northern Gaza as per maps that will be agreed upon.

On Day Seven, after receiving the 5 bodies, Israelis will withdraw from parts of the south as per maps agreed upon.

A technical team will work on drawing boundaries for withdrawals during rapid negotiations that will take place after agreement on the framework of the proposal.

NEGOTIATIONS ON A PERMANENT CEASEFIRE

On Day One of the agreement, negotiations will start on a permanent ceasefire with key points that include:

- Remaining prisoner exchanges

- Long-term security arrangements for Gaza

- Declaration of a permanent ceasefire

If an agreement is reached, all remaining Palestinian prisoners detained from Gaza since October 7, 2023, will be released.

GUARANTEES

The proposal guarantees US President Donald Trump’s commitment to the agreement. If negotiations during the 60-day ceasefire are successful, they will lead to a permanent end to the conflict.

The mediators will guarantee serious negotiations take place during the pause. If more time is needed, they can extend that period.