UN expert urges states to cut Israel trade ties over 'apocalyptic' Gaza situation

Follow on Published On: Thu, 03 Jul 2025 14:51:06 PKT

GENEVA (Reuters) – A UN expert on Thursday called on states to impose an arms embargo and cut off trade and financial ties with Israel, which she alleged is waging a "genocidal campaign" in Gaza.

In a speech to the UN Human Rights Council, UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese said: "The situation in the occupied Palestinian territory is apocalyptic."

"Israel is responsible for one of the cruellest genocides in modern history," she added, in a speech that was met with a burst of applause from the Geneva council.

Israel's diplomatic mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Albanese's speech.

Israel has rejected accusations of genocide in Gaza, citing its right to self-defence following the deadly October 7, 2023, Hamas attack. Its delegate was not present in the room in line with a new policy to disengage with the council which Israel says has an antisemitic bias.

Albanese, one of dozens of independent UN-mandated experts to document abuses around the world, was presenting her latest report which named over 60 companies she said were involved in supporting Israeli settlements and military actions in Gaza.

"What I expose is not a list, it is a system, and that is to be addressed," she told the council.

"We must reverse the tide," she added, calling for states to impose a full arms embargo, suspend all trade agreements and ensure companies face legal consequences for their involvement in violations of international law.

Israel's diplomatic mission in Geneva earlier this week said Albanese's latest report was "legally groundless, defamatory and a flagrant abuse of her office".