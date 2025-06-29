Three killed, 6 injured in stampede at Indian chariot festival

Sun, 29 Jun 2025 12:46:08 PKT

BHUBANESWAR (Reuters/AFP) – Three people were killed and six injured in a stampede during a festival in eastern India on Sunday, officials said.

"Three people have died and six sustained injuries; none of them are serious and all are out of danger," Y.B. Khurania, director general of police in the state of Odisha, told Reuters.

The incident occurred at dawn as thousands of Hindu devotees gathered at an annual chariot festival near Gundicha temple in Puri, a senior administrative officer told Reuters. He asked not to be identified as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

"There was a sudden surge in the crowd. Nine devotees experienced breathlessness and were taken to hospital. While three died, the others are in stable condition," Siddharth Swain, a district administrative official, told reporters.

Local media reported that several other festivalgoers were injured, but the officials could not immediately confirm.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the "tragic incident" occurred due to the "overwhelming rush of devotees".

"I extend my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives," Majhi posted on social media platform X, adding that a probe was launched.

"This negligence is unforgivable. I have directed an immediate investigation into the safety lapses and exemplary actions will be taken against those responsible."

Stampedes occur routinely during large Hindu gatherings in the world's most-populous country, as huge crowds gather in tight spaces, often ignoring safety protocols.

In January, at least 39 people were killed in a pre-dawn stampede during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, northern India.