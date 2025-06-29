Israel says it killed Hamas co-founder Al-Issa in Gaza strike

According to the IDF, Al-Issa was a senior figure in Hamas’ military wing

Updated On: Sun, 29 Jun 2025 11:52:53 PKT

(Web Desk) — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Securities Authority announced on Sunday the killing of Hamas co-founder Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa in an airstrike on Friday in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City.

According to the IDF, Al-Issa was a senior figure in Hamas’ military wing and one of the group’s remaining high-ranking leaders in Gaza. He served as the head of Hamas’ combat support headquarters and was a member of its General Security Council.

The IDF described Al-Issa as instrumental in Hamas’ military buildup and training efforts in the Gaza Strip. He was also allegedly involved in the planning and execution of the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, though specific details of his role were not provided.

That attack resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 people and the abduction of more than 250. As of now, around 50 hostages are believed to remain in Gaza, with 28 presumed dead.

DEATH TOLL OVER 100,000: ISRAELI MEDIA

According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, the total number of deaths has reached 56,412, while 133,056 Palestinians have been injured.

However, a report by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz claims that the official figures from medical authorities in Gaza are significantly understated. The actual number of people killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, is said to exceed 100,000.

Meanwhile, Israel has once again violated the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon. An Israeli drone strike killed two Lebanese civilians and injured two others.

ISRAEL CARRIED OUT 18,000 ATTACKS ON LEBANON, SYRIA, YEMEN, IRAN

According to a report, over the past 20 months, Israeli attacks have expanded beyond Gaza to include other countries in the Middle East, including Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iran, with a total of 18,000 strikes carried out.

According to a US-based non-governmental organisation, more than 1,500 people have been killed in over 15,000 Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

In the past six months, Israel has carried out 200 attacks in Syria, while in Yemen, it has launched 39 strikes targeting airports and ports.

According to the report, between June 13 and June 23, Israel conducted 146 attacks on Iran, resulting in the deaths of 606 Iranians — including children — and injuring more than 5,000 people.