Iran bans IAEA chief from entry amid escalating tensions

World World Iran bans IAEA chief from entry amid escalating tensions

Nuclear inspection cameras removed as Israel-Iran conflict intensifies; US military joins in strike

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 28 Jun 2025 17:44:17 PKT

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Iran has imposed a ban on the entry of Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), into the country.

According to an international news agency, Iran has also removed the IAEA's surveillance cameras from its nuclear facilities.

On June 13, Israel had launched attacks on Iran, killing over ten nuclear scientists and senior military officers. The airstrikes also claimed the lives of hundreds and injured thousands.

In retaliation, Iran launched missile strikes on Israel, killing dozens of Israelis and injuring nearly a thousand. Several buildings, including government and military offices in Tel Aviv and other cities, were destroyed.

Following this, Israel sought assistance from the United States. Subsequently, US B-2 bomber aircraft carried out heavy bombings on three of Iran’s nuclear power plants.

President Donald Trump declared that Iran’s nuclear capability had been eliminated.