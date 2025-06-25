Drone debris found in Ukraine indicates Russia is using new technology from Iran

NEW YORK (AP) - Last week, Ukrainian drone hunters picking up the debris from Russia’s nightly assault on their cities found a weapon that stood out from the rest.

It had an advanced camera, a computing platform powered by artificial intelligence and a radio link, allowing an operator to pilot it remotely from Russia. It also contained new, Iranian-made, anti-jamming technology, according to a Ukrainian drone expert.

Most Russian attack drones are black, said Serhii Beskrestnov, an electronics expert more widely known as Flash. The new one, he told The Associated Press, was white.

Inside, there were no markings or labels consistent with Russian-made drones. Instead, the stickers followed a “standard Iran labeling system,” Beskrestnov said.

Experts who spoke to AP said the labels are not conclusive proof but the English-language words are consistent with how Iran marks its drones. It is quite possible, they said, that it was sold by Iran to Russia to test in combat.

Moscow has pummeled Ukraine almost nightly with Iranian-designed drones throughout the course of the war, now in its fourth year. They swarm above Ukrainian cities, their moped-like sound filling the air, as air defenses and sharpshooters take aim. While some carry warheads, many are decoys.

Russia is improving its drone technology and tactics, striking Ukraine with increasing success. But the U.K’s Defense Ministry said Israel’s strikes on Iran will “likely negatively impact the future provision of Iranian military equipment to Russia,” since Tehran had supplied “significant quantities” of attack drones to Moscow.

Israel’s military would not comment on what it struck. Although it has carried out sweeping attacks across Iranian military facilities and the U.S. bombed nuclear sites, the impact on Iran’s drone industry is not yet clear.

The anti-jammer in the latest drone discovered in Ukraine contained new Iranian technology, suggested Beskrestnov. Other components in Russia’s drones often come from Russia, China and the West.

Although Russia’s drones are based on an Iranian design, the majority are now made in Russia.

And because much of the technology to make them, including the Iranian software and technical expertise, has already been transferred to Russia, the immediate impact on Moscow’s drone program could be limited, experts said.

However, if Israel struck facilities producing drones and components — such as engines and anti-jamming units — which are shipped to Russia, then Moscow could face supply shortages, experts suggested.