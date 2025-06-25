NATO summit opens in The Hague amid unprecedented security and protests

The 2025 NATO Summit opened in The Hague today (Tuesday) under unprecedented security.

THE HAGUE (AFP) - The 2025 NATO Summit opened in The Hague today (Tuesday) under unprecedented security, as 32 world leaders—including Donald Trump—arrived for two days of high-stakes talks on defence and global security, amid airspace lockdowns, street protests, and sweeping citywide disruptions.

While Wednesday will see all 32 heads of state and government convene for the main North Atlantic Council session, several significant events are already scheduled for today.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte began the day with a speech at the Public Forum at 10 a.m., launching discussions among leaders, ministers, experts, and young people on matters of peace and security.

For defence ministers, Defence Industry Forum is a key focus. Hosted by Minister Brekelmans and the employers' organisation VNO-NCW, the forum brings together over 400 participants from government, industry, and the defence sector to explore closer cooperation and new investment opportunities for NATO’s future.

Meanwhile, outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Schoof met with Ukrainian President Zelensky. Unlike previous summits, Zelensky will play a smaller role this year, although he has been invited to this evening’s royal banquet and will address the Dutch Parliament this afternoon.

This evening, all leaders will gather for a dinner with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima at Huis ten Bosch Palace. Simultaneously, NATO foreign ministers and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas will meet at the World Forum for talks on Ukraine, while defense ministers attend a working dinner.

LARGEST SECURITY OPERATION IN HISTORY

Security is unprecedented, with some 27,000 police officers (nearly half of the Dutch police force) deployed in what is being called the largest security operation in the Netherlands’ history. Over 10,000 military personnel are also assisting, supported by air defencesystems, fighter jets, and naval vessels.

A 16-kilometer airspace zone around The Hague is closed to civilian flights, and maritime traffic has been restricted along the nearby North Sea coast. The use of drones within designated areas is strictly forbidden. Citizens face significant disruptions, including road closures, public transport rerouting, and heightened security checkpoints.

In the days leading up to the summit, several demonstrations took place, including a Counter Summit for Peace and Justice organised by a coalition of some 40 peace groups, actions by Extinction Rebellion, a more militant group that tried to block the main artery meant for the transport of the heads of state from the airport towards the NATO meeting, and pro-Palestinian protests.

More protests are expected on Tuesday, including a "Gaza Beach" event and and anti-Trump- and Orban demonstration themed "Noise for Love" organised by LGBTQ+ groups.

Authorities are preparing for the protests, with riot police on standby to ensure public safety while respecting the right to demonstrate.

The summit is expected to continue through June 25, focusing on collective defense, emerging security challenges, and strengthening NATO’s strategic partnerships.

THE NATO SUMMIT

The NATO summit is the third large international gathering of heads of state and government organised by The Netherlands. More than a decade ago, The Hague hosted the 2014 Nuclear Security Summit, an event that then set new records for international gatherings in the Netherlands.

The summit brought together 58 world leaders, including US President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as 5,000 delegates and 3,000 journalists. With representatives from 53 countries and four major international organizations, it was the largest conference of its kind in Dutch history at the time.

