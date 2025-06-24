Trump 'not happy' over breach of ceasefire by Israel and Iran

WASHINGTON/DOHA/ISTANBUL (Reuters) – US President Donald Trump has taken aim at both Israel and Iran for breaching the ceasefire adding he did not like that Israel had "unloaded right after they agreed to end hostilities.

Trump made the comments to reporters at the White House before departing for the NATO summit at The Hague. He expressed disappointment about the continued attacks.

“They violated it but Israel violated it too,” Trump said. He added, ”I’m not happy with Israel.”

He also said Iran's nuclear capabilities are gone.

TRUMP: 'ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS.'

Trump warned Israel on Tuesday not to drop any more bombs on Iran or it would be a violation of the ceasefire he is trying to broker between the two countries.

QATARI PM CONDEMNS IRANIAN STRIKE, WELCOMES IRAN-ISRAEL CEASEFIRE



Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani strongly condemned the recent Iranian missile attack on Qatari territory, labeling it as a breach of diplomatic norms and an unacceptable act against the sovereignty of the state.

In a press briefing Tuesday, the prime minister revealed that Qatar was surprised by the Iranian assault, and that Qatar’s air defence system successfully intercepted the missile strike, preventing casualties and damage.

He affirmed that Qatar’s military is fully capable of responding to such provocations, but emphasized the country’s commitment to regional peace and de-escalation.

“We are in favor of dialogue, not confrontation,” he said, adding that Qatar’s American allies had advised opening communication channels with Iran to defuse tensions. He also thanked fellow Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries for their support during the crisis.

Commenting further, he stressed that irresponsible actions by any party only breed instability and reiterated that Qatar seeks peace and normalization of ties across the region, including between Lebanon and its neighbours.

The Qatari leader also confirmed that Iran and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire, a development he welcomed as a hopeful step towards ending the latest round of hostilities.

IRANIAN PRESIDENT EXPRESSES REGRET TO QATAR EMIR

The Qatari prime minister said his country's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani had received a call from Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.

He said Pezeshkian had expressed regret that Iran had targeted a U.S. base in Qatar in retaliation for U.S. strikes on Iran.

Speaking at a press conference, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also said the Iranian attack on the base was an unacceptable act.

He hoped not to see any hostility in the Gulf neighbourhood in future, he aded.

He also said Qatar had been involved with ceasefire communications with Iran following a U.S. request.

ATTACK ON US MILITARY BASE IN QATAR WAS ‘ACT OF SELF-DEFENCE’

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei has said Iran’s military strikes last night on US Al Udeid airbase was “in exercise of our self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter” in response to the US’ “unprovoked aggression” against Iran on Sunday.

“This act of self-defense had nothing to do with our friendly neighbour Qatar as we enjoy excellent and deeply rooted relationships,” he said in a post on X.

“Iran remains fully committed to its good-neighbourliness policy with respect to the State of Qatar and other neighboring countries.

“We resolve not to let US/Israeli criminal aggressions and malign policies against Iran create division between us and the brotherly countries of the region.”

UN REMOVING SOME INTERNATIONAL STAFF FROM IRAN

The United Nations is moving some of its international staff and their dependents out of Iran temporarily due to safety concerns, a UN spokesperson said on Tuesday, after Israel ordered new military strikes on Tehran.

"The UN has decided to temporarily move some non-programme critical international personnel as well as the dependents of international personnel," Alessandra Vellucci, Director of United Nations Information Service in Geneva, told reporters.

She declined to comment on how many people were affected.

IRAN ACCUSES ISRAEL OF CONDUCTING STRIKES AFTER CEASEFIRE ANNOUNCEMENT

Iran’s armed forces accused Israel of launching strikes at the Islamic republic until Tuesday morning, after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the two foes, AFP reports.

“The Zionist regime launched three waves of attacks on sites in Iranian territory until 9am (10:30am PKT) today,” a spokesman for the armed forces command was quoted as saying on state TV, without providing further details.

IAEA’S GROSSI PROPOSES MEETING WITH IRAN’S FOREIGN MINISTER AFTER CEASEFIRE

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said that he had written to Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi to propose a meeting and urged cooperation after a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was announced, Reuters reports.

Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in a post on X that Iran resuming cooperation with the agency could lead to a diplomatic solution to the long-standing controversy over Tehran’s nuclear program.



I welcome announcements on Iran situation. Resuming cooperation with @IAEAorg is key to a successful agreement.

TRUMP SAYS ISRAEL-IRAN CEASEFIRE NOW IN EFFECT



Earlier, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday a ceasefire between Israel and Iran was now in place and asked both countries not to violate it, only hours after Iran launched waves of missiles, which Israel's ambulance service said killed four people.

"THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!" Trump said in a Truth Social post.

When Trump announced on Monday what he called a complete ceasefire to end a 12-day war, he appeared to suggest that Israel and Iran would have time to complete missions that were underway, at which point the ceasefire would begin in a staged process.

Witnesses said they heard explosions near Tel Aviv and Beersheba in southern Israel before Trump's statement.

Israel's military said six waves of missiles were launched by Iran and Israel's national ambulance service said four people were killed in Beersheba, the first reported deaths in Israel since Trump announced the ceasefire.

Iran's semi-official SNN news agency reported on Tuesday that Tehran fired its last round of missiles before the ceasefire came into effect.

A senior White House official said Trump had brokered a ceasefire deal in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel had agreed so long as Iran did not launch further attacks.

"On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, 'THE 12 DAY WAR'," Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.

An Iranian official earlier confirmed that Tehran had agreed to a ceasefire, but the country's foreign minister said there would be no cessation of hostilities unless Israel stopped its attacks.

Abbas Araqchi said early on Tuesday that if Israel stopped its "illegal aggression" against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time (0030 GMT) on Tuesday, Iran had no intention of continuing its response afterwards.

"The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later," Araqchi added in a post on X.

Israel, joined by the United States on the weekend, has carried out attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, after alleging Tehran was getting close to obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Iran denies ever having a nuclear weapons programme but Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has said that if it wanted to, world leaders "wouldn't be able to stop us".

Israel, which is not a party to the international Non-Proliferation Treaty, is the only country in the Middle East believed to have nuclear weapons. Israel does not deny or confirm that.

NETANYAHU SAYS ISRAEL HAS AGREED TO TRUMP'S PROPOSAL

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement on Tuesday Israel has agreed to US President Donald Trump's proposal for a ceasefire with Iran after it achieved its goal of removing Tehran's nuclear and ballistic missile threat.

"Israel thanks President Trump and the United States for their support in defense and their participation in eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat," the statement said.

"In light of the achievement of the operation's goals, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel agreed to the President's proposal for a mutual ceasefire," the statement added.

Netanyahu, who will deliver a statement later on Tuesday, also said Israel would respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire.