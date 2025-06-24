Iran says no reason to end war with Israel, US

Iranian official says the country is intensifying its retaliatory strikes

Tue, 24 Jun 2025 07:34:00 PKT

(Web Desk) - Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araghchi has claimed that Tehran never received a ceasefire proposal from the United States and saw no reason to end the war with Israel and the United States

The official claimed that Tehran would continue the war and that remarks from Israeli and US leaders would be viewed as a "deception" to justify continued attacks on Iran.

“At this very moment, the enemy is committing aggression against Iran, and Iran is on the verge of intensifying its retaliatory strikes, with no ear to listen to the lies of its enemies,” the official said.

The comments came shortly before US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Washington is preparing for an Iranian retaliatory attack within 48 hours. Calls for a ceasefire are a hoax, the Iranian official tells CNN.

He threatened that the war could last up to two years: "We are ready for that."

