Iran now 'incapable' of building nuclear weapon: US vice president

World World Iran now 'incapable' of building nuclear weapon: US vice president

Says 'Tomorrow really is a new day —end of 12 Day War, end of the Iranian nuclear programme'

Follow on Published On: Tue, 24 Jun 2025 05:11:36 PKT

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) - US Vice President JD Vance said Monday that Iran was no longer able to build a nuclear weapon after recent US strikes destroyed its infrastructure.

"We are now in a place where we weren't a week ago. A week ago, Iran was very close to having a nuclear weapon,” Vance said in an interview on Fox News.

"Now, Iran is incapable of building a nuclear weapon with the equipment they have, because we destroyed it,” he added.

His remarks came after President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran have agreed to a "complete and total" ceasefire.

Vance said Trump "really hit the reset button and said, 'Look, let's actually produce long-term peace for the region'."

"Tomorrow really is a new day — the end of the 12 Day War, the end of the Iranian nuclear program, and I really do believe the beginning of something very big for peace in the Middle East," he added.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles at the US military’s Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday, marking a dramatic escalation in tensions following the US targeting of three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday.

The US attacks were the latest escalation in a US-backed Israeli military assault on Iran since June 13, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel.