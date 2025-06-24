Saudi Arabia condemns Iran's attack on Qatar

The Kingdom affirms its solidarity and full support for the sisterly State of Qatar

Tue, 24 Jun 2025 00:30:11 PKT

(Web Desk) - Saudi Arabia has condemned Iran’s retaliatory attack on the Al Udeid military base in Qatar “in the strongest terms”.

In a statement from the foreign ministry, Saudi Arabia called Iran’s retaliatory attack on US forces in Qatar “a flagrant violation of international law and the principles of good neighborliness”.

“The Kingdom affirms its solidarity and full support for the sisterly State of Qatar and is deploying all its capabilities to support the sisterly State of Qatar in all the measures it takes,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, French president Emmanuel Macron has called for a return to diplomacy to end what he called “the spiral of chaos” after Iran’s retaliatory strike on a US military base in Qatar.

In a post on X, Macron urged “all parties to exercise the utmost restraint, de-escalate, and return to the negotiating table”.