Iran launches major missile, drone barrage on Israel in retaliation for U.S. strikes

World World Iran launches major missile, drone barrage on Israel in retaliation for U.S. strikes

Air raid sirens sounded across Israel, including in Tel Aviv and Haifa

Follow on Published On: Sun, 22 Jun 2025 11:44:05 PKT

TEHRAN / JERUSALEM (Web Desk) – Iran has launched a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel early Sunday morning in retaliation for recent U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, leaving several people injured and causing widespread damage.

According to Arab media, air raid sirens sounded across Israel, including in Tel Aviv and Haifa, prompting the activation of the country’s air defense systems. Explosions were reportedly heard in multiple Israeli cities, and Iranian missiles were confirmed to have struck various locations in Haifa.

Iranian state media reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated a fresh wave of missile and drone strikes in response to U.S. attacks on the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites. The IRGC stated that 14 strategic Israeli targets were hit in Tel Aviv and Haifa, including military software offices, power plants, an airbase, the Israeli Cyber Command, and the headquarters of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

The IRGC claimed that long-range Ghader-F missiles were used in the attack, calling it one of the most successful operations to date. Arab media added that 20 to 40 ballistic missiles were fired, directly hitting buildings in major Israeli cities, with sirens triggered in over 400 towns and cities.

Israeli media confirmed damage at 10 key locations and reported multiple casualties. In anticipation of retaliation, Iranian officials said nuclear sites had been evacuated before the U.S. strikes.

Earlier, US forces struck Iran's three main nuclear sites, President Donald Trump said late on Saturday, and he warned Tehran it would face more attacks if it did not agree to peace.

After days of deliberation and long before his self-imposed two-week deadline, Trump's decision to join Israel's military campaign against its major rival Iran represents a major escalation of the conflict.

"The strikes were a spectacular military success," Trump said in a televised Oval Office address. "Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated."

In a speech that lasted just over three minutes, Trump said Iran's future held "either peace or tragedy," and that there were many other targets that could be hit by the US military.

"If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill."