OIC FMs convene in Istanbul amid escalating Iran-Israel tensions

ISTANBUL (Dunya News) – The OIC Foreign Ministers' Conference is currently underway in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is attending the summit, along with more than 40 diplomats from various countries. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar is representing Pakistan at the conference.

At the OIC meeting, Ishaq Dar and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were seen seated together.

The conference is reviewing the current situation in Iran, and Ishaq Dar is expected to present Pakistan’s stance on the matter.

The OIC session will also feature special discussions on Israeli attacks on Gaza and the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, while the President of Türkiye is scheduled to address the foreign ministers.

Divided Muslims cannot succeed, Israel must be stopped": Turkish FM

In his address, the Foreign Minister of Türkiye Hakan Fidan stated that Islam unites all of us, and Muslims make up one-third of the global population. He emphasised that divided Muslims cannot succeed, and that Muslims around the world are currently facing hardships. He condemned the massacre of people in Gaza and noted that Israel is now launching attacks on Iran.

Condemning Israeli aggression, the Turkish Foreign Minister said that Israel’s hostile actions are creating instability in the region. "This is no longer just about Gaza or Iran, this is about stopping Israel," he said, adding, "We must show solidarity with both Gaza and Iran."

He stressed the need for a two-state solution for Palestine and said Türkiye stands firmly against global injustice. He reiterated that Türkiye fully supports all member states within the OIC.

The minister also welcomed the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, and stated that resolving the issue of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir is essential for establishing lasting peace in South Asia.

U.S. is complicit in Israeli aggression against Iran: Araghchi

Speaking to the media before the session began, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi said that Iran has the right to defend itself against aggression. He added that Israel attacked Iran just two days before scheduled peace talks on June 15.

Araghchi said the Israeli strike shows their opposition to diplomacy, and accused the U.S. of being directly involved in Israel’s aggression against Iran. He warned that America’s direct participation in such hostilities poses a danger to all.

