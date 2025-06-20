Gaza faces a man-made drought as water systems collapse, UNICEF says

"Children will begin to die of thirst," UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told reporters in Geneva

GENEVA (Reuters) – Gaza is facing a man-made drought as its water systems collapse, the United Nations' children agency said on Friday.

"Children will begin to die of thirst ... Just 40% of drinking water production facilities remain functional," UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told reporters in Geneva.

Israel laid siege on the Gaza Strip on the order of Israel’s defense minister and halted electricity, food, water, and fuel sent to Gaza from Israel. Clean water is unavailable in Gaza, and Israeli airstrikes destroyed water infrastructure and wells — in potential violation of international humanitarian law — in addition to taking thousands of lives and displacing almost two million Gazans.

As a result of Israel’s siege, Gazans’ access to water from all sources, including desalination and external Israeli sources, quickly dropped by 95 percent after October 9, 2023. The United Nations estimates that the average Gazan is living on only 3 liters of water per day for all needs — well below its emergency standard of 15 liters.