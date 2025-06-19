Turkey has increased border security amid Iran-Israel conflict, sees no migrant flow

World World Turkey has increased border security amid Iran-Israel conflict, sees no migrant flow

Turkey was continuing to develop a layered and integrated air and missile defence system

Follow on Published On: Thu, 19 Jun 2025 15:19:31 PKT

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has increased the security of its border with Iran as the Israel-Iran conflict continues, a Turkish Defence Ministry source said on Thursday, adding Ankara had not seen any irregular migration flow from Iran.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Turkey was continuing to develop a layered and integrated air and missile defence system, using domestically produced radar and weapon systems, adding that the aim was to keep its potential combat readiness at a high level.

The source also said Turkey's Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) aircraft had taken off after Israel launched its attacks on Turkey's southeastern neighbour Iran, adding that the aircraft continued to patrol borders amid the possibility of Israeli airspace violations.