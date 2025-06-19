Smoke trails seen above Tel Aviv as sirens blare, blasts heard

World World Smoke trails seen above Tel Aviv as sirens blare, blasts heard

Sirens were heard at around 7:11 am (0411 GMT), followed by missile smoke trails in the sky

Follow on Published On: Thu, 19 Jun 2025 11:36:15 PKT

TEL AVIV (Reuters) – Sirens were heard in Tel Aviv on Thursday morning, before smoke trails were seen in the skies above the Israeli city.

Sirens were heard at around 7:11 am (0411 GMT), followed by missile smoke trails in the sky that preceded multiple blasts.

Another round of sirens went off later at 7:18 am (0418 GMT), but no smoke trails were visible.

The Israeli military and Iranian state media both reported that Iran launched another missile attack on Thursday. Israeli media reported at least four impact sites in the state after the attack.