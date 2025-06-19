Iran foreign minister to attend OIC meet in Turkey on Saturday, source says

A special session of 51st OIC Council of Foreign Ministers is expected to focus on Iran-Israel war

ANKARA (Reuters) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is expected to attend a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul on Saturday, a Turkish foreign ministry source said on Thursday, as war rages between Israel and Iran.

The source said a special session of the 51st OIC Council of Foreign Ministers is expected to focus on Israel's recent strikes against Iran, including Thursday's attack on the Khondab nuclear site in Arak.

The Israeli military said it targeted a partially built heavy-water reactor at the site, which experts say could produce weapons-grade plutonium.

Turkey has sharply criticised Israel, called its actions illegal and said Iran was legitimately defending itself.

Opening the two-day summit, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to call on Muslim countries to unite in the face of "destabilising actions" across the region, the ministry source said. President Tayyip Erdogan will also address the conference.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which includes 57 member states, has long served as a political and diplomatic forum for Muslim countries.