US State Dept has established Middle East task force amid Israel-Iran war

US State Dept has established Middle East task force amid Israel-Iran war

Published On: Tue, 17 Jun 2025 23:46:35 PKT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The US State Department has established a Middle East task force to help coordinate support for US citizens, diplomatic missions and personnel amid the conflict between Israel and Iran, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Tuesday.

Bruce, speaking to reporters at a regular news briefing, said the task force was intended to help ensure the State Department and American citizens get the information they may need.

