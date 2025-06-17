Trump approval steady at 42pc, support weakens for his immigration policy, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump's public approval rating held steady over the last month, but Americans are becoming less supportive of his approach to immigration as his administration cracks down, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed on Monday.

The six-day poll showed 42% of US adults approved of the job the Republican is doing as president, unchanged from a prior Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted May 16-18. Trump's ratings have been largely stable since February and are only down modestly from the 47% approval score he got immediately after returning to the White House in January.

His support on immigration, however, softened to 44% from 47% in mid-May. Trump has pledged to deport millions of people who are not authorized to be in the US. He has ordered immigration raids at workplaces, prompting street demonstrations including in Los Angeles where some protesters set cars on fire. That led Trump to order military troops to the city to safeguard federal buildings and support immigration enforcement.

Many Americans support the military deployment and a majority of respondents in the latest poll – 63% – said they were concerned by unauthorized immigration.

But Trump's ratings on immigration increasingly look like his ratings on other areas of policy, with the share of people who disapprove of his performance well above the share who approve. Some 49% of respondents in the poll gave Trump a thumbs down on immigration, 5 percentage points higher than his approval on the matter. The share who disapprove also rose from 45% a month earlier.

On the economy, 52% disapproved compared to 39% who liked what Trump was doing. Americans also gave him generally poor marks on foreign policy.

The survey, conducted online, gathered responses from 4,258 US adults and had a margin of error of about 2 percentage points.