Iran state TV hit in Israeli attack on Tehran

World World Iran state TV hit in Israeli attack on Tehran

Iran state TV hit in Israeli attack on Tehran

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 16 Jun 2025 21:45:20 PKT

(AFP) – Iran's state broadcaster appeared to be hit by an air strike mid-broadcast after Israel's defence minister announced that the Islamic republic's state television and radio was "about to disappear".

A video posted to X by BBC correspondent Nafiseh Kohnavard showed what seemed to be a live broadcast cut short by an explosion that filled the studio with dust and falling plaster.

Israel's military had earlier warned residents in a portion of Tehran's northern District 3 – where the broadcaster is based – to evacuate "immediately", saying it intended to carry out air strikes there.

Earlier, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Monday that Iran's state television and radio were "about to disappear", after an evacuation warning was issued for the district in Tehran where the broadcaster is based.

The moment that Iran’s state TV was attacked by Israel while On Air pic.twitter.com/hDtmln2fHT — Nafiseh Kohnavard (@nafisehkBBC) June 16, 2025

"The Iranian propaganda and incitement megaphone is about to disappear," he said in a statement. "Evacuation of nearby residents has begun."

Israel's military urged residents in a portion of the capital's northern District 3 to evacuate "immediately" on Monday, saying it intended to carry out air strikes there.

The area marked for evacuation is an upmarket part of the Iranian capital home to at least four hospitals and medical centres, a major police building and state broadcaster IRIB.

