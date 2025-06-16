China has no comment on a report about nuclear arsenals, foreign ministry says

China has always adhered to the strategy of self defence," said spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Mon, 16 Jun 2025 14:35:46 PKT

BEIJING (Reuters) – China had no comment on a think tank's report about nuclear weapons which said China had the fastest-growing nuclear arsenals, a spokesperson for the country's foreign ministry said on Monday.

China has always adhered to the strategy of self defence, maintained its nuclear force at the minimum level required for national security, and does not participate in an arms race, spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press conference.

In their report, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said China had the fastest-growing nuclear arsenal, with Beijing adding about 100 new warheads per year since 2023.

China could potentially have at least as many intercontinental ballistic missiles as either Russia or the US by the turn of the decade, the SIPRI added.