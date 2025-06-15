IAEA says no damage seen at Iran's Fordow or Khondab nuclear sites

World World IAEA says no damage seen at Iran's Fordow or Khondab nuclear sites

The IAEA added that no further damage had been observed at Natanz, site of one of Israel's attack

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 15 Jun 2025 12:14:37 PKT

(Reuters) – No damage was seen at Iran's Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant or the Khondab heavy water reactor under construction, the UN nuclear watchdog said on Saturday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency added that no further damage had been observed at the Natanz, the site of one of the nuclear targets struck on Friday by Israeli forces.

Earlier, the IAEA said that Iran's Nuclear Regulatory Authority had informed it of no change in off-site radiation levels in Isfahan, another nuclear site targeted by Israel in an air offensive against its old enemy.

The IAEA also said that four critical buildings at the Isfahan nuclear site had been damaged, including a uranium conversion facility and a fuel plate fabrication plant.

"As in Natanz, no increase in off-site radiation expected," the agency said in a post on X.