Seven dead in helicopter crash near Kedarnath in India's Uttarakhand

The chopper lost contact with air traffic control shortly before going missing

Sun, 15 Jun 2025 10:59:42 PKT

GAURIKUND (Web Desk) - A tragic helicopter crash near the Hindu pilgrimage site of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand has left seven people dead, Indian authorities and local media confirmed on Sunday.

The chopper, which had taken off from Dehradun, lost contact with air traffic control shortly before going missing over the mountainous Gaurikund region—a key transit point en route to the sacred Himalayan shrine.

The wreckage was later discovered between Trijuginarayan and Gaurikund, with initial reports pointing to poor weather and reduced visibility as potential causes of the accident. Indian media cited officials suggesting that turbulent atmospheric conditions played a critical role in the aircraft veering off course.

“Adverse weather and sudden shifts in visibility often complicate aviation operations in this region,” an unnamed aviation authority official told Indian media.

Dr. V. Murugeshan, Additional Director General (Law and Order), stated that six people were confirmed to be onboard the ill-fated flight, although later reports revised the number to seven fatalities.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police, and disaster relief agencies were conducting rescue and recovery operations at the site.

Helicopter services are a lifeline during the annual Char Dham Yatra, particularly for elderly and high-risk pilgrims making the steep ascent to Kedarnath Temple. However, the region is notorious for rapidly changing weather and treacherous flying conditions.

This marks the second fatal crash in recent years on the Kedarnath route. In October 2022, a similar incident claimed seven lives.